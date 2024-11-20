Nets Erase 17-Point Deficit, Sneak Past Hornets
The Cam Thomas-less Brooklyn Nets emerged victorious in a dramatic back-and-forth NBA Cup showing against the Charlotte Hornets. Their newfound identity was on full display and ultimately became the driving force behind the 116-115 win.
In defiance of the triumph, Brooklyn came out flat after losing five of its last six games, especially on the defensive end.
The Nets conceded eight points each to LaMelo Ball, Brandon Miller and Miles Bridges, who outscored Brooklyn on their own in the opening frame. Charlotte posted 37 points on 68.4% shooting through the first 12 minutes of action, and Jordi Fernandez's crew didn't possess the offensive firepower to keep up.
Sans Thomas, who missed tonight's matchup due to back soreness, Brooklyn couldn't muster anything offensively, resulting in a 14-point deficit. But that was only the first quarter.
That patented "Brooklyn grit" kicked in during the second.
With Cameron Johnson leading the charge, the Nets orchestrated a 17-4 run late in the inaugural half to crawl back within as little as two. He matched his first quarter scoring total of eight while receiving help from Dorian Finney-Smith, who added seven of his own.
Despite exiting the contest late in the stanza after picking up his third foul, Finney-Smith assisted Joshnon just enough to cut the Hornets' lead to two.
But Charlotte responded, sneaking in one more jab before Brooklyn could make any adjustments.
Ball nailed a contested three at the top of the key with 28.1 seconds to go until the halftime break, lifting his total to 12 while handing the Hornets a five-point advantage through 24 minutes of play.
After being given the chance to correct their first-half mishaps, the Nets alternated between flashes of brilliance and sequences of stagnation.
Almost instantly, a three-point party commenced at the Barclays Center. Finney-Smith hit a three on Brooklyn's first possession, and Jalen Wilson promptly followed suit by draining one himself. Ben Simmons then slashed through the lane for a two-handed slam, forcing Charlotte into a timeout.
A three-point barrage ensued as the Hornets appeared to be scrambling. Courtesy of Johnson and Dennis Schröder, Brooklyn strung together an 11-0 run, completely flipping the momentum of the matchup.
That's when the Nets unfortunately went cold.
The next four minutes played witness to an utter breakdown of Brooklyn's offense as it failed to record a single point. Tre Man took full advantage of the dry spell, highlighted by an All-Star weekend caliber dunk over Noah Clowney.
As fast as a thought, the Hornets had responded with a 16-4 run of their own to control a two-point lead entering the final quarter.
Both squads traded buckets down the stretch until an unlikely hero all but secured a Nets victory.
In just his second appearance of the 2024-25 campaign, Trendon Watford emerged as Brooklyn's go-to option with the game on the line. He scored seven straight points in the final 90 seconds, completely manhandling Charlotte's interior en route to a three-point Nets lead in the contest's final moments.
Miller, who'd finish the loss with a team-high 29 points, was unable to knot the score on a Hail Mary heave from the right wing. Grant Williams cleaned up the miss with a layup to cut Brooklyn's advantage to one, but there wasn't enough time on the clock for a last-ditch attempt.
Having broken a three-game losing streak, the Nets look to carry their newfound momentum into a second-straight in-season tournament matchup with the 2-11 Philadelphia 76ers this Friday at 7 p.m. ET.
To access the final box score from the Brooklyn Nets' win the Charlotte Hornets, click here.
Want to join the discussion? Like Nets on SI on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Nets news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.