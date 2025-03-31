Nets Could Miss Cameron Johnson Against Mavericks
On Monday night, the Brooklyn Nets are set to face off against the Dallas Mavericks as they look to build on their narrow victory against the Washington Wizards just two nights prior.
The match wouldn't start out well for the Nets, as the Wizards came out of the gates hitting their shots, converting them on 47 percent accuracy, with rookie Alex Sarr ending the first half off with 12 points. The same couldn't be said for Brooklyn, who shot with 34 percent accuracy from the field, with Keon Johnson leading the way with 12 points, which included four makes from beyond the arch.
While they struggled in the first half, the closing two quarters could tell a different story, outscoring Washington 64-53, with Tyrese Martin and Drew Timme carrying a chunk of the load as they combined for 25 points.
These two would have to do their best to make up for the early exits for both Cameron Johnson and Noah Clowney, who both exited the match late in the fourth quarter while the game was still close. Johnson left the match after sustaining a hard fall that saw him land on his back, ending a night that saw him score 18 points on 50 percent shooting, while securing nine rebounds. For Clowney, his night would be brought to an end after he attempted to defend AJ Johnson, which saw him stumble as he landed from his jump.
Following the win, Brooklyn head coach Jordi Fernandez addressed the injuries, explaining that both players would be evaluated.
"They'll be assessed, one is an ankle injury, and the other got hit I would say in the back, we don't know yet," said Fernandez. "Hopefully they'll be fine, we'll assess and make sure their bodies are good."
It appears that the initial results regarding their health may be in as Johnson has been listed as questionable for Monday night's affair, while Clowney is set to miss the match. If Johnson is to miss out, it'll be his third absence of the month, with his most recent coming in the Nets' blowout loss to the Toronto Raptors on March 26.
Clowney's absence may cause some concern with Brooklyn's medical staff, given it could be potentially the fourth injury to his right ankle this season, having been sidelined for nearly a month in late January after he re-aggravated a previous injury during a team training session.
Luckily for Fernandez, Nic Claxton has cleared the Nets' injury report after sitting out to rest against the Wizards, meaning he'll be able to slot right back into the starting lineup.
The Nets are set to take on the Mavericks on Monday night, with tip-off slated for 8:30 p.m. EST.
Want to join the discussion? Like Nets on SI on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Nets news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.