Nets Fall to Jazz in OT, Drop Fifth Straight
Fresh off a high-effort showing in Friday night's loss to the Nuggets in Denver, the Brooklyn Nets caught a bit of a break by way of a battered Jazz team in Salt Lake City. Utah was missing nearly its entire starting five but managed to down the Nets 112-111 in overtime.
Tosan Evbuomwan led Brooklyn with 22 points and five rebounds in a matchup that saw countless lead changes.
Amid a tightly contested first half, Jordi Fernandez's crew relied on the duel contribution of Tosan
Evbuomwan and Keon Johnson's 19 combined points as the team struggled to find its stroke from beyond the arc.
Despite the lackluster shooting, Johnson nailed two corner threes while adding two assists, but it was Evbuomwan who shined in the contest's opening 24 minutes.
Signed just 11 days ago, the 23-year-old posted his third-straight double-digit scoring performance in just 10 minutes of action, yet his efforts didn't garner a major advantage for the visitors.
The banged-up Jazz were surprisingly strong offensively in the second quarter, orchestrating an 11-2 run down the stretch behind Svi Mykhailiuk and Brice Sensabaugh.
Utah proved it was still able to compete with Brooklyn sans the likes of Lauri Markkanen, John Collins, Walker Kessler and Keyonte George due to injury, handing the Nets a one-point deficit at the break.
The third quarter followed an identical back-and-forth formula as the first half did, until the final three minutes of the frame.
Another late Jazz run, this time 15-4, continued to extend Brooklyn's once-narrow hole, but the duo of Mykhailiuk and Sensabaugh overwhelmed a tired Nets defense.
Additionally, that same tired defense conceded 7-of-10 three-point shooting in the stanza — the second-best mark for Utah in a single quarter this season — setting up the need for a 7-point comeback.
Brooklyn caught another break just minutes into the final frame as Isaiah Collier headed straight to the locker room after absorbing a hard fall following an and-one dunk over Johnson.
The rookie out of USC had been enjoying a career performance but would seemingly end his night with 19 points, seven rebounds and six assists.
Yet, with five minutes to play, Collier checked back in.
Though the Jazz's leading scorer returned, he couldn't save them from a four-minute-long scoring drought on his own, cracking the door open for a late Nets comeback.
Trailing by just two with a minute and a half to play, the stage was set for some road dramatics.
After Ziaire Williams connected on two free throws to cap off a 17-4 run, tying the game at 102, Utah made a grave mistake. As only 18.8 seconds remained in regulation, Collier was unable to get the ball across half-court in time, resulting in an eight-second violation.
Neither side was able to capitalize on their final possession, sending the game to overtime.
While the seesawing prolonged, Brooklyn again found itself down one with 6.4 seconds to play in the extra time.
Evbuomwan drove to the hoop and was fouled, gifting him an opportunity to win the game at the free-throw line.
He'd convert both, but Collier would soon make up for his late-game blunder.
The 20-year-old split Nic Claxton and Noah Clowney, driving to the basket and banking in the lay with 2.4 seconds remaining.
After fumbling the in-bound pass with a chance to win, the Nets dropped an overtime thriller in Utah.
Having completed the second act of its six-game road trip, Brooklyn looks toward a Tuesday night matchup with the Trailblazers in an attempt to snap a five-game skid in Portland.
To access the final box score from the Nets' loss to the Jazz, click here.
