Nets Fall to Raptors, D'Angelo Russell Shines in Second-Stint Debut
The Brooklyn Nets fell to the Toronto Raptors tonight, 130-113, in a game highlighted by D'Angelo Russell's return to the team after being traded on Dec. 29. before the turn of the calendar year. Coming off the bench in the loss, Russell shined despite Brooklyn's struggles, finishing with 22 points, eight assists, one steal, and two blocks while shooting 9-of-13 from the field.
Nets forward Cameron Johnson also impressed with 24 points on 7-of-12 shooting. As for the Raptors, Scottie Barnes (33 points, 13 rebounds) and Immanuel Quickly (21 points, 15 assists) each had double-doubles, with Gradey Dick (22 points) impressing as well.
The first quarter saw an immediate impact from Russell. The point guard had seven points and two assists in his first four minutes of action, an impressive start considering he came off the bench. He continued to do that throughout the first half, finishing his first 14 minutes of action with 16 points and four assists on 6-of-9 shooting from the field.
The Nets found themselves down 65-64 at the half despite shooting 8-of-20 from three (40%). Unfortunately for them, the Raptors started hot from the field as well, shooting 55.1% from the field and 50.0% from three in the first half. Toronto had 39 points in the second quarter.
Something to note: Noah Clowney (lower back) left for the locker after a hard fall in the third quarter, which hurt Brooklyn's depth even more. Maxwell Lewis, who also made his Nets debut after being sent over in the Russell trade, went down late in the game with a left leg injury and had to be helped off the floor.
Toronto pulled away in the fourth quarter, holding the Nets to 22 points in the final 12 minutes while putting up 36 points. The defense in the second half was a big issue for Brooklyn.
Russell continued to shine, however, and impressed in his second-stint debut. He fit in seamlessly with his new squad, creating opportunities for teammates and giving vintage buckets on the other end.
The Nets will continue their road trip and take on the Milwaukee Bucks tomorrow at 8 p.m. ET. This will be the team's third straight road game before a three-game home stand.
Want to join the discussion? Like Nets on SI on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Nets news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.