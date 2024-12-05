Late Run Lifts Nets over Pacers, Snaps Three-Game Losing Streak
Desperate for a win following an ugly three-game stretch, the Brooklyn Nets utilized a late push to topple the under-achieving Indiana Pacers by a final score of 99-90. With SLAM Magazine founder Dennis Page attending "SLAM Night" in the Nets' home arena, the Eastern Conference foes clashed in a matchup of two 9-13 teams.
After a sloppy first quarter from both squads, Brooklyn completely overwhelmed Indiana in the second.
Still without the likes of Cam Thomas, Dorian Finney-Smith, Ziaire Williams and Noah Clowney, Jordi Fernandez's squad once again leaned on the "next man up" mentality.
Cam Johnson and Shake Milton played beneficiaries, combining for 27 points while nearly matching the Pacers' scoring total themselves.
But it was the Nets' frontcourt that owned the highlights of the first half.
In his second game of the 2024-25 campaign, backup big man Day'Ron Sharpe nailed a three-pointer from the right-side corner. His stroke would inspire Nic Claxton to attempt and drill a triple from the same spot, handing the starter just the fourth deep bomb of his career.
Sharpe's shooting wasn't the only exciting display from his limited first-half performance, though.
Upon entrance, he perfectly lobbed an alley-oop to Ben Simmons, who completed the flashy play with ease.
Thanks to some hard-nosed defense on Tyrese Haliburton, limited to just two points through his first 18 minutes of action, Brooklyn held a 16-point advantage at the halftime break.
Early in the second half, Pacers' rookie Johnny Furphy did his best to pull his team back within reach. Whether through the three-point line or sacrificing his body to draw a charge, the former Kansas star's effort was evident.
Brooklyn answered nearly every Indiana attack until late in the stanza.
A pair of Indiana runs, 7-0 and 8-0 respectively, led by T.J. McConnell, erased the Nets' once-large lead.
Things got even dicier in the fourth until the "Brooklyn grit" fully kicked in.
In response to their concession of the two game-changing runs, Simmons, Trendon Watford, Jalen Wilson and Milton orchestrated a 16-4 run that all but secured the victory at the Barclays Center.
Come the final buzzer the Nets had compiled a complete team win despite their extensive injury list while snapping a three-game losing streak. Johnson led all scorers with 26 points, assisted by a combined 31 points from Claxton and Milton.
Now sitting at 10-13, Brooklyn takes on the Milwaukee Bucks this Sunday in the squads' second meeting this year.
To access the final box score from the Brooklyn Nets' win over the Indiana Pacers, click here.
Want to join the discussion? Like Nets on SI on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Nets news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.