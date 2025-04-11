Risacher Shines as Hawks Dominate Nets from Start to Finish in Season Series Finale
Heading into the season series finale with the Atlanta Hawks—and the second to last matchup at the Barclays Center of the 2024-25 campaign—the Brooklyn Nets had an opportunity to earn bragging rights against their Eastern Conference foe. After allowing 2024 first-overall pick Zaccharie Risacher to put on a show, Brooklyn fell to Atlanta 133-109.
Jalen Wilson led the Nets with 20 points on 6-of-10 shooting from beyond the arc off the bench.
Early on, Brooklyn's offense was so stagnant that Jordi Fernandez opted for a complete line change halfway through the first quarter. After conceding a 10-1 run to start the game—and unable to muster any scoring outside of one Ziaire Williams free throw and three-pointer—Fernandez turned to the youngsters for a spark.
While the offensive product improved, not much changed. The Nets closed out the first shooting just 19.2% from the field, yielding four steals en route to a 14-point opening frame. Atlanta and Risacher took full advantage, as the rookie gashed the hosts for 13 points on 5-of-6 shooting to hoist the Hawks to a quick 33-14 lead.
Wilson and Tyson Etienne led Brooklyn to a 31-point second quarter, but offensive inefficiency became the least of its worries. On his way to a career night, Risacher's excellence inflicted nightmares on the Nets' defense. He missed just one shot following the first quarter, adding another nine points—just a fraction of Atlanta's 36-point stanza. Risacher and Trae Young helped maintain the Hawks' plus-60% shooting percentage, carrying a commanding 69-45 lead into halftime.
As Brooklyn's deficit ballooned to 30 out of the break, the lopsided sore presented Fernandez with the perfect opportunity to further evaluate members of his young core, which he said is "driving the culture." He did just that, although the results weren't as glamorous as they had been of late. Nic Claxton was the best of the bunch, tallying seven points in the third—including his fourth three-pointer of the season. The Nets shot 10-of-18, with most of their looks coming inside, but the Hawks' lead was insurmountable.
Come the final buzzer, Brooklyn was outscored 66 to 24 in the paint and 32 to 22 in fast break points while surrendering 38 points to Risacher, setting a new career-high for the 20-year-old. Despite having improved their defensive showings, Atlanta put up 133 points on the Nets, the most the team has given up since March 28's blowout loss to the LA Clippers.
With just two games remaining until postseason play commences, Brooklyn heads to Minnesota for a rematch of April 3's loss to Anthony Edwards' Timberwolves tomorrow at 9 p.m. EST, followed by Sunday's season finale against the New York Knicks at the Barclays Center.
To access the final box score from the Nets' loss to the Hawks, click here.