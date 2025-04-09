Young Nets Close Out Pelicans Late, Snap Two-Game Skid
In their final meeting with the New Orleans Pelicans this season, the Brooklyn Nets entered the home matchup with seven absentees—presenting an opportunity for the roster's younger members to capitalize on an increase in opportunity. They did just that, producing a skid-snapping 119-114 victory.
Trendon Watford led the Nets with 22 points and five assists on 7-of-8 shooting from the field.
In a tightly contested first half of action, Brooklyn's young reserve duo proved to be the leading storyline of the out-of-conference clash. Beginning in the first quarter, Dariq Whitehead caught fire from deep. Leading the Nets to a 26-24 advantage through 12 minutes of play, the Duke product shot 3-of-3 from beyond the arc off the bench—foreshadowing another impressive evening off the bench.
New Orleans managed to carve out as high as a seven-point lead in the second, built behind Jose Alvarado and Karlo Matkovic. Like Whitehead, Alvarado was red-hot from deep, matching Brooklyn's sharpshooter's output while pushing his squad ahead. Matkovic was equally as efficient, closing out the first half with nine points on 4-of-6 shooting, but the Nets' youngsters didn't allow the change in fortunes to affect them.
Behind Whitehead and Drew Timme, Brooklyn scored 10 unanswered midway through the second, receiving nine-point contributions out of both Watford and Ziaire Williams. Jordi Fernandez's rotation—made up entirely of players age 25 and younger—shot nearly 50% from the field in the first half, but an 8-2 Pelicans run trimmed their lead to just one at the break.
Finally gaining consistent separation, Watford fueled a 9-0 scoring stretch early in the third quarter and 8-0 run late—creating a comfortable cushion the Nets only continued to build on. He'd finish the frame with 22 points while missing just one shot, leading the hosts to an 18-point advantage heading down the stretch.
Amid the big-time performances on Brooklyn's end, its defensive effort was just as pivotal to the team's success. Outside of Alvarado's 16 points and Matkovic's 13, no other member of New Orleans' lineup reached double figures. After struggling defensively throughout March, the noticeable improvement on that end laid the foundation for the Nets' young core.
Already holding a large lead, Fernandez entrusted Timme, Whitehead, Jalen Wilson, Reece Beekman, and Tyson Etienne to complete the series sweep. Meeting the moment, Brooklyn's youth movement accomplished something the team grappled with throughout the second half of the season: finishing. Preserving their advantage, the young Nets never let up (even amid a late 7-1 New Orleans run), snapping a two-game skid while displaying their future potential.
Next up: a Thursday night showdown—the final act of Brooklyn's four-game homestand—with the Atlanta Hawks at 7:30 p.m. EST. Tied at one apiece, the Eastern Conference tilt will be the deciding game in the rivals' 2024-25 season series.
