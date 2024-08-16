Most Anticipated Matchups of the Brooklyn Nets' 2024-25 Season Schedule
The Brooklyn Nets have their matchups set for the 2024-25 season, as the NBA schedule was released yesterday. Coming into the season with the lowest win total in the league, the Nets are in a rebuild, and will likely not be competing for a playoff spot. However, some exciting narrative-driven games will generate plenty of buzz when they come around.
Brooklyn Nets vs. Cleveland Cavaliers (Nov. 9)
The Nets don't have too many nationally televised games this season, as expected. Their first of five games will come Nov. 9 on NBA TV, as they take on Cleveland on the road.
Last season, these two faced off in Brooklyn's opening game, and lost on a missed Cam Thomas game-winner. This season, they'll have a chance to avenge that loss, and with rumors swirling of Nets forward Cameron Johnson being dealt to the Cavaliers, there's a lot that goes into this matchup.
Brooklyn Nets vs. Milwaukee Bucks (Oct. 27)
The Nets’ home opener against the Milwaukee Bucks is set to be a blockbuster. This game will see the Nets face off against a powerhouse in the Eastern Conference. This matchup will be a litmus test for Brooklyn’s revamped roster and their ability to compete with the elite teams in the league.
Fans will be eager to see how the Nets’ defense handles Giannis and whether their offense can break through Milwaukee’s stout defense, but it's mostly big because it's the first game at Barclays Center for the Nets' season. No matter the matchup, the atmosphere will be great in their home opener.
New York Knicks vs. Brooklyn Nets (Jan. 21)
The rivalry between the Brooklyn Nets and the New York Knicks is always a highlight of the season, but this year’s matchup on Jan. 21 is particularly special. This game marks the return of Mikal Bridges to the Barclays Center after his trade to the Knicks. Bridges, a key player for the Nets last season, will undoubtedly receive a warm welcome from the Brooklyn faithful.
The emotional stakes will be high, and the game is expected to be fiercely competitive. The Knicks, bolstered by Bridges, will be looking to make a statement, while the Nets will aim to prove they made the right moves in the offseason.
