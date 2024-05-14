Nets GM Sean Mark’s Best Second-Round Selections in NBA History
Former Phoenix Sun Sean Marks stepped in as the GM for the Brooklyn Nets in 2016. The annual draft night is not only a huge night for the players but also a huge night for general managers. The weight of carrying a franchise not only depends on the players but also teams' front offices.
One of the best leaders in an NBA team's front office is Pat Riley right now. For Marks, he was left with making the final decisions with his selections in the first round of the drafts since 2016. In fact, he has also been left with making the final decisions with his selections in the second round of the drafts since 2016. Although the first round of the NBA Draft gets all the glory annually, despite the league's MVP being a second-draft pick, let's take a look at the best second-round picks Marks has made as a Nets GM.
Kessler Edwards immediately come to mind when thinking of one of the best second-round selections Marks has made. Edwards is a 6'7" power forward for the Sacramento Kings that can defend with high intensity and shoot the three at a 39% clip. Yes, Edwards could score in different areas of the floor, but he is the ideal three-and-d player. The undrafted Max Strus only shot higher than that in his 2021-22 season playing for the Miami Heat.
Nic Claxton is the best second-round draft selection Marks has made. Claxton is one of the best defenders in the league. He had early signs of being the next Chris Bosh who can defend like a Kevin Garnett, but his shooting woes at the free-throw line continue.
Claxton also refuses to average at least one three a game for a season or maybe the previous playbooks from the previous coaching staffs did not have plays to get him open from there more. In the G League, the Nets center was shooting 56% from three. Furthermore, it would be fun if Claxton could go coast to coast more and make the elbow shot his bread and butter.
Want to join the discussion? Like Inside the Nets on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Nets news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.