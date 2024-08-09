Nets' Jalen Wilson Talks New Sponsorship, Jayhawks and Chiefs
With great success comes great opportunity, and Brooklyn Nets' forward Jalen Wilson is reaping the benefits. Ever since being crowned MVP of the NBA 2K25 Summer League, Wilson's path to stardom has become somewhat fast-tracked. Many believe the 23-year-old is poised for a breakout season, and companies are beginning to back that idea with cash.
Wilson recently spoke to Ed Easton Jr. of Chiefs Wire, discussing his new partnership with Barcode and touched on the Kansas City Chiefs, along with his alma mater Kansas Jayhawks.
"I was super excited to understand the background of everything, and once we got going, it was fun to be a part of something like that that you want to enjoy in the city," Wilson said of the Barcode deal. "It's just something that's been part of my journey as far as playing basketball, Who doesn't want to drink [something] that is to enhance me and help me play my game?"
Summer League MVP is just the most recent hardware Wilson's added to his collection. Back in college, he won a National Championship and Conference Player of the Year within a span of just two seasons. Wilson described the support Kansas' fanbase showed, comparing it to another powerhouse of the Midwest.
"There are so many passionate people in Kansas who go out and support us. It doesn't matter who we're playing. They all come out and show their support for us, which was always cool to represent," Wilson said. "I know the Chiefs felt the same way; their football field (Arrowhead Stadium) is probably known as one of the hardest places to play, and that's due to the fans coming in."
"[It doesn't] matter if it's negative 10 degrees out there, a lot of degrees like they're showing up. They're showing out every single time, which is just a testament to the people we have supporting."
If Wilson continues to improve the way he has in just a year with Brooklyn, Nets fans will soon embrace him just as Jayhawks fans once did.
