Nets' Season Opener Headlined by 2024's Top Draft Choice
Just 68 days from now, the Brooklyn Nets will travel to the Peach State to take on the Atlanta Hawks in the organization's 2024-25 season opener. Equipped with Trae Young, Clint Capela and this summer's number one overall pick Zacharie Risacher, last season's eight-seed will serve as an interesting first challenge for the new-look Nets.
Atlanta barely snuck into the postseason back in mid-April, and while not a powerhouse, they should prove to give Brooklyn fans a decent idea of what the road ahead may look like.
Despite their entrance into a total overhaul, no member of the Nets' roster is in it to lose. The plan will be to make Risacher's first true professional a living hell and leave Atlanta 1-0. Brooklyn actually matches up with the Hawks quite well on paper when each rotation is broken down positionally.
Dorian Finney-Smith should be able to keep Young in check. At this stage of his career, Nic Claxton is essentially a higher-quality version of Capela. The forwards appear to be a wash, but for argument's sake, Deandre Hunter will be given the edge on Cam Johnson.
Risacher will be a wildcard, as, despite an impressive summer league, one can never accurately predict what a rookie's debut will have in store. Maybe Cam Thomas will pick him up defensively? If those two are poised for a head-to-head matchup, Thomas could be headed towards a 30-ball on opening day.
One of the lesser-covered headlines will be Dennis Schroder's return to Atlanta, whom he spent six seasons with from 2013 to 2018. After dominating the Paris Olympics while representing Germany, the 30-year-old may provide just the boost Brooklyn needs to head into game two in Orlando.
