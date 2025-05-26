2025 NBA Draft: Brooklyn Nets Reportedly Work Out Kentucky Prospect
The Brooklyn Nets have worked out Kentucky guard Otega Oweh, per HoopsHype.
Oweh is a defensive-minded playmaker who transferred from Oklahoma to the Wildcats this season. He averaged a career-high 16.2 points, 4.7 rebounds, 1.7 assists, 1.6 steals and 0.5 blocks this season. That came on 49.2/35.5/77.6 shooting splits. The 21-year-old’s pending workout was also reported by UK Wildcat Wire, citing journalist Chris Beasmore.
"I have one more year of eligibility, but my goal is to play in the NBA, so I’m not doing this [NBA Draft] process one foot in, one foot out,” Oweh said.
The Kentucky junior is currently ranked as the No. 72 prospect in the 2025 draft by ESPN. Despite Oweh’s desire to enter the league as soon as possible, that evaluation would most likely mean a two-way or an Exhibit 10 contract. There have been undrafted free agents who quickly pick up standard deals — Austin Reaves from the Los Angeles Lakers is the best known recent example — but that is not the norm.
If Oweh used that remaining eligibility and returned to college, he would almost certainly stand to make more money in school than by going pro. That includes the NBA and other professional options abroad, seeing as how Oweh’s league-specific future is far from guaranteed at this stage of his development.
That said, Oweh is certainly on NBA radars. His participation at the recent draft combine shows as much. There, Oweh measured at a little over 6-foot-4 without shoes to go alongside a 6-foot-8 ½ wingspan. He participated in the scrimmages portion of the event.
Oweh’s shooting, which is one of his swing skills, looked better this season but still not exactly NBA-caliber. He hits threes if one only looks at his percentages (35.5 3P% overall and 38.5 3P% on exclusively catch-and-shoots, per Synergy), but his volume is actually very low with just 27 makes from downtown in 36 games. Then, the Wildcats prospect can make some passing reads, but he lacks the craft and finishing to be a full-time ballhandler. Then, he does not have the size or, again, the shooting to be more of a wing.
Oweh is productive on the defensive end, having posted a 3.1 STL% and a 2.1 BLK%. Those defense-oriented rates back up what the tape shows. Oweh has sharp off-ball instincts with an understanding of when to help and create events. He led Kentucky in ‘stocks’ this season thanks to his quick hands and anticipatory abilities.
The most noteworthy prospect to have worked out for the Nets so far is Oklahoma point guard Jeremiah Fears. He is a contender to be Brooklyn’s first selection this draft at No. 8. Duke freshman Kon Knueppel is scheduled for a workout at the HSS Training Center.
The Nets will also draft at Nos. 19, 26, 27 and 36. Oweh’s best case scenario would be the last option, but that seems too high based on the existing intel. General manager Sean Marks could target him as an undrafted free agent. Oweh has already worked out for Boston Celtics, Houston Rockets and Portland Trail Blazers, according to Kentucky Today's Keith Taylor.
“I believe I’m a first round guy,” Oweh said about his 2025 draft future, per A Sea of Blue. “I’m just gonna go through all these workouts, give it my all, then when it’s all said and done, I’ll see where I’m at and I’ll make that decision [to stay in or not].”