2025 NBA Draft: Brooklyn Nets Select Kasparas Jakucionis in Updated Mock
The Athletic’s new 2025 NBA Draft mock has the Brooklyn Nets drafting Kasparas Jakučionis at No. 8.
The Illinois guard averaged 15 points, 5.7 rebounds, 4.7 assists and 1.2 ‘stocks’ in 33 games this season. Jakučionis has strong positional size for a playmaker, given that he’s about 6-foot-6 in shoes with a wingspan bordering 6-foot-8. He is a savvy pick-and-roll passer whose go-to scoring move is a stepback three. The Lithuanian prospect also slotted off the ball at times for the Fighting Illini.
Jakučionis is creative with the rock in his hands, but perhaps not overly dynamic. He struggles to blow by defenders even when he already has an advantage, and he usually needs a screen in order to get downhill. All of this can affect his passing, as well. After that, Jakučionis’ NBA athleticism remains a question, and the 19-year-old needs to keep fleshing out his in-between game.
“What I like about Jakučionis for the Nets is the flexibility he provides,” The Athletic’s Sam Vecenie pitches. “Jakučionis playing on the ball means that they don’t have to prioritize getting a point guard. However, his ability to also shift off the ball means they would then have the flexibility later to take a lead guard if one were the best player available.”
The Nets’ No. 19 pick is Liam McNeeley. He is a three-point shooting wing who spent his freshman season at UConn. McNeeley was given a lot to do with the Huskies, but his NBA role will primarily be to space the floor and shoot threes in a variety of ways. The 19-year-old has proven he can do that at every stop so far. Looking to the future, he has to flesh out his ancillary skills attacking off the bounce, passing and especially finishing.
For instance, McNeeley cashed in on 36.7% (44-for-120) of his catch-and-shoot threes — a decent number that still needs to tick up for him — but only made 45.6% (52-for-114) of his shots at the rim. The UConn freshman made 44% (120-for-271) of his 3-pointers, combining his last two seasons of high school basketball.
Vecenie writes: “NBA teams love McNeeley’s competitiveness and his character. There’s a real belief that once a team gets him into the right role, you’ll see the jumper get back to the elite level it was in high school. He’d work for the Nets as a shooter and floor-spacer, something every rebuilding team needs on the wing.”
Next, Brooklyn’s No. 26 and 27 picks go towards Nolan Traoré and Asa Newell. The former is a French point guard who played for Saint-Quentin this past season. Traoré is a speedster who puts constant pressure on the paint and can make some creative reads, but needs to keep working on his consistency and scoring. Newell is a frontcourt tweener who plays with legit above-the-rim athleticism, but whose versatility on both ends needs further development.
Lastly, the Nets’ No. 36 pick — their only second-rounder right now — is Duke guard Tyrese Proctor. He can be considered a close fit to former Net and No. 7 overall pick Killian Hayes.