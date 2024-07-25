Brooklyn Nets Sign Former No. 7 Overall Pick on One-Year Deal
As the Brooklyn Nets re-tool the roster in attempt to patiently build a contender in the coming years, they've been one of the most active teams this offseason.
On Thursday afternoon, Brooklyn made yet another splash in acquiring a former lottery pick. As first reported by Shams Charania of The Athletic, Killian Hayes is inking a one-year deal with the Nets.
The former No. 7 overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft, Hayes once was considered a prospect with tremendous potential, but had a rough start to his career with the Detroit Pistons. New, he will get a change of scenery and a fresh start in Brooklyn.
Turning 23-years-old in two days, there is plenty left in the tank for the French point guard. He was already a part of a rebuild in Detroit, and his lack of floor-spacing and the ball being taken out of his hands really limited him as a player.
Hayes excels with his size and as a positional defender while being a strong playmaker with the ball in his hands. That's an opportunity that is much more likely to come in Brooklyn as the Nets gear towards a full-on rebuild.
Tearing the roster down completely, the Nets will have big opportunities for players like Hayes. There's no reason for them to not pick up young guys with low risk and a high reward. In this case, Hayes will really have to establish himself to carve out an NBA career for himself, given his bad shooting numbers in years past.
For the Nets to keep Hayes long-term, his shooting is going to have to show improvement during his one-year deal with the franchise as he looks to find his footing in the league.
