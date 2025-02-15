2025 NBA Draft Could Give Brooklyn Nets Most of Their Future Starting Lineup
The 2025 NBA Draft class is loaded with franchise-changing talent. Last year, the class didn't have high expectations, with numerous players having a strong possibility to be drafted anywhere in the order. This year, the majority of players within the top of the class are expected to make an immediate impact in the league.
For the Brooklyn Nets, this is the right draft to have four potential first-round picks. If the season ended today, they would be tied for the sixth-best odds at the No. 1 pick (their own), plus three more first-round picks from the New York Knicks, Milwaukee Bucks, and Houston Rockets.
The most coveted player in this year's draft is, of course, Duke freshman Cooper Flagg. The 6-foot-9 athletic forward can do it all at just 18 years old and is expected to be the next transcendent talent in the NBA, less than two years removed from the Victor Wembanyama pre-draft hype. The odds for Brooklyn to pick No. 1 aren't great, but it's not impossible.
Even if the Nets are picking outside of the top three, or even top five, they still have the opportunity to get impactful prospects. Players such as VJ Edgecombe (Baylor) and Kasparas Jakucionis (Illinois) could end up on their lap in the lottery, while relatively hidden talent such as Danny Wolf (Michigan), Carter Bryant (Arizona), and Jase Richardson (Michigan State) could go anywhere from the middle of the first round to the early second round.
The later part of the draft has fluctuated in recent mock drafts due to such lucrative talent. The top of the order is generally set with Flagg, Dylan Harper (Rutgers), and Ace Bailey (Rutgers) in the top three. However, outside of the lottery, players are fluctuating based on their upside, and there's a good chance late-round talent ends up better than we think.
Because of this, the Nets could very well get most of its future starting lineup from the 2025 draft. Cam Thomas is the franchise player and first option at the moment, however is looming free agency puts his future in Brooklyn into question. Even so, four first-round picks mean the Nets will have four shots at their next star and an even better chance at filling out its next rotation.
