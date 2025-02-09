Nets Prospect Watch: VJ Edgecombe Improving Throughout Season
The Brooklyn Nets are looking closing toward the 2025 NBA Draft as the season progresses. At 18-34, holding the 12th seed in the Eastern Conference, the Nets aren't good enough to be a playoff team by any means, but they also aren't struggling enough to be expected to land a top three pick in the draft.
Of course, the lottery can change that, but Brooklyn currently has the sixth-best odds at the No. 1 overall pick. They'll likely watch other teams draft top prospects such as Cooper Flagg, Ace Bailey, and Dylan Harper. However, with such a deep class this year, the Nets have a shot at another franchise-changing prospect who has been steadily improving all season.
VJ Edgecombe, the 6-foot-5 freshman for the Baylor Bears, has been one of the best first-year players in the country. Baylor has been struggling for their standards with a 15-8 record, however Edgecombe has shined.
Averaging 15 points, 5.1 rebounds, 3.2 assists, and 2.2 steals this season, the Bahamas native has showcased elite athleticism and excellent two-way basketball. He leads the team in steals per game and is second in points behind senior Norchad Omier (15.5).
Edgecombe struggled a bit to start the season, shooting under 40% in five of his 10 games this season. However, in his last five games, he's averaging 22 points on 53.7% shooting from the field and an incredible 55.6% from three.
Consistency has been a prominent hole in Edgecombe's game, but he's starting to look comfortable more often than not in Baylor's most recent games. His ability to produce at a high level on both offense and defense is what makes him such an intriguing prospect.
The Nets could use an elite two-way forward like Edgecombe. He would certainly be the first or second face of the young core, with Cam Thomas already establishing himself as star scorer. Edgecombe could be a great partner to Thomas, and could even take the reigns as the franchise player if he ends up in Brooklyn and all goes according to plan.
There's no telling who the Nets will get in the 2025 NBA Draft, but if Edgecombe is the 'best prospect available,' Brooklyn should take a chance on the 6-foot-5 athletic wing.
