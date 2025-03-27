2025 NBA Draft: New Mock Has Brooklyn Nets Picking International Playmakers
Yahoo Sports released its 2025 NBA Draft guide this week with a mock draft that features the Brooklyn Nets selecting Kasparas Jakucionis, Danny Wolf, Hugo González and Ben Saraf with the Nos. 6, 19, 26 and 27 picks, respectively.
Jakucionis, a Lithuanian point guard in his freshman season at Illinois, is a ball dominant pick-and-roll playmaker who can hit stepback threes and dish out creative passes but with real athletic limitations. His season came to an end last Sunday at the hands of Kentucky in the NCAA Tournament.
This year, Jakucionis averaged 15 points, 5.7 rebounds, 4.7 assists and 3.7 turnovers on 44% from the field and 31.8% from three. He was productive, but needs to improve his efficiency as a shooter and facilitator. Prior to committing to Illinois, the 18-year-old guard was playing for FC Barcelona in Spain.
Wolf is an incredibly unique 7-footer ballhandler who gets plenty of pick-and-roll reps with Michigan while stuffing the stat sheet. Wolf’s Wolverines play Auburn on Friday in the Sweet 16, but he has averaged 13 points, 9.8 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 1.4 blocks in his 36 games as a junior so far. At his best, Wolf can use his handle and size to finish at the rim, see over the top of defenses and shoot threes spotting up or off the bounce.
Like Jakucionis, though, Wolf is also turnover-prone. There are also questions about how functional his handle and athleticism are for NBA purposes. Wolf is a genuine ballhandler with great coordination, but he lacks a potent first step and jump. It’s also fair to ask whether the American-Israeli prospect will command more touches at the next level or if he’ll be asked to downscale into a much more supportive role.
González is a two-way swingman playing for Real Madrid in Spain, although that verb is used with a bit of liberty. González’s main issue this season is that he hasn’t been on the court enough. In 49 games across all competitions he is averaging 3.1 points, 1.7 rebounds, 0.5 assists and 0.5 ‘stocks’ in just 10.1 minutes. That means that NBA teams either have to go watch him in practice or rely on his previous FIBA, NGT and EBA tape. From a Nets lens, it's worth noting that head coach Jordi Fernández is from Badalona, Spain.
In an ideal outcome, González has genuine positional size and athleticism to be an NBA wing. He can zip around the floor using his motor and aggression to create disruptions on defense. On offense, he’d be able to make spot-ups, attack closeouts and maybe offer some connective playmaking. However, the Spanish prospect’s reality right now is that he’s an inconsistent shooter who needs to keep improving his ball skills and channeling his defensive tools with more discipline.
Saraf also plays in Europe, but for Ratiopharm Ulm in Germany. The Israeli guard is more so a volume scorer rather than a facilitator who needs the ball in his hands to truly be effective. In 39 games this season, Saraf is averaging 12.2 points, 2.7 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 2.7 turnovers on 45.5% from the field and 27.5% from three. Proving that he’s as comfortable from three as from the midrange will be important.
Saraf has solid size for a guard, but his footspeed and bounce is limited. He relies on craft and screens instead of explosion to get his scoring off. The 18-year-old played against the Portland Trail Blazers in the latter’s preseason, finishing with 16 points, one rebound, two assists, two steals and four turnovers in 33 minutes. Yahoo compares Saraf to current Brooklyn guard D'Angelo Russell.