2027 NBA Mock Draft: Nets Select Local Combo Guard at No.3
When it comes to keeping up with a rebuilding team, there is rarely such a thing as looking too far ahead, especially for an organization that has first-round draft picks stockpiled into the next decade.
Although the Nets have retooled their roster with an NBA record five first-round picks while making a couple of trades this offseason, it wouldn't be a shock if the team still struggles over the next couple of years as their younger players continue to develop and acclimate to the NBA.
In a recent 2027 NBA Mock Draft put together by Bleacher Report's Jonathan Wasserman, the Brooklyn Nets selected Dylan Mingo, a combo-guard from Long Island Lutheran High School, with the No.3 overall pick.
"The NBPA Top 100 Camp MVP, Dylan Mingo has been on a gradual, upward trajectory. And with his outstanding positional, unteachable driving/scoring talent and defensive tools, improving correctable skills like shooting could unlock top five type of upside in 2027," Wasserman said. "Though not explosive, Mingo uses his handles and footwork to get through gaps, slash and finish at tough angles. He's going to make plays at both ends, showing competent playmaking feel and overwhelming physical tools to blow up plays at the other end."
According to 247Sports' recruiting rankings, Mingo is a five-star prospect (99.81/100 composite ranking), the seventh-best player in the nation and the top prospect in his home state of New York. Now heading into his senior season at Long Island Lutheran, Mingo has received offers from well-known programs like the University of North Carolina, UConn and he recently took his first official visit to Washington.
While being named MVP of the NBPA Top 100 camp, Mingo was the camp's second-leading scorer, averaging 23.8 points per game while shooting 57.1% from the field and 35.3% from beyond the arc. Last season, he earned a spot on MaxPreps' Junior All-America team after averaging 14.1 points, 5.3 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 2.1 steals per game.
Besides their own 2027 first-round pick, the Nets also hold the rights to the New York Knicks' first-round pick that was acquired after trading Mikal Bridges.
While Mingo is undoubtedly an intriguing prospect, Nets fans likely hope that they won't even hold a lottery pick in 2027, unless the Knicks franchise suddenly crumbles into irrelevancy. But if the rebuild takes a few years to get going, adding a top local prospect like Mingo could be the final piece to set the team up for future success.