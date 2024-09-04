76ers Could Leave Philadelphia for Nets’ Old Home
Per a report from ROI-NJ, the Philadelphia 76ers organization is “seriously” considering the written proposal from the state of New Jersey, which details an arena project in Camden that the team could own, should it choose to relocate to New Jersey.
The Brooklyn Nets aren’t strangers to New Jersey, having played there for their first ABA season in 1967 as the New Jersey Americans, before another stint from 1977 to 2012.
The city can certainly support a basketball team, having cheered on Jason Kidd to two consecutive NBA Finals appearances.
The team ultimately decided to move to Barclays Center in Brooklyn, which was approved unanimously by the NBA Board of Governors.
The Sixers now find themselves on the opposite side of the coin, failing to reach certain agreements with their own city and searching out all possible options as a result.
“We have worked tirelessly for the past five years to build an arena in Philadelphia, and negotiations remain ongoing with city leadership regarding our proposal at Market East,” the spokesperson told ROI-NJ. “The reality is, we are running out of time to reach an agreement that will allow the 76ers to open our new home in time for the 2031-32 NBA season.
Ultimately, Philadelphia likely has too much sports tradition — and more specifically basketball tradition — to let loose their grip on the 76ers. But the report has sparked discussion about basketball past and present.
Want to join the discussion? Like Nets on SI on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Nets news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.