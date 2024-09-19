A Brief History of Nets' Forward Ben Simmons' Tenure in the NBA
If you were to say the name, 'Ben Simmons' around a Philadelphia 76ers fan, you'd probably be meant with a negative response. As Simmons, the former first overall pick of the 2016 NBA Draft, enters his fourth season as a member of the Brooklyn Nets, many Nets fans may also give you the same response.
In order to analyze why Simmons went from one of the most hyped-up youngsters in the league to a player who may have the worst contract in the NBA, some history has to be revisited.
Simmons came into the league with high expectations, many dubbing him the 'next LeBron James' due to his 6-foot-10, near-250-pound frame. The Australian point forward had a knack for attacking the rim, but could also distribute like a pass-first floor general, and could rebound like a bruising center.
In Simmons' first four seasons with the Philadelphia 76ers, he was mostly met with high praise, making three-straight All-Star teams and becoming a catalyst in his team's postseason appearances.
An issue that has followed Simmons his entire career is his inability to shoot. In the modern NBA, being able to extend one's range has leaked into bigs now being able to shoot. Simmons, playing mostly from outside the three-point line being a point forward, hasn't been able to develop a jumper, which has held back offenses at times.
In 2021, toward the end of Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals against the Atlanta Hawks, Simmons' refusal to shoot came to a vertex, when he passed up what would have been an open dunk to his Matisse Thybulle. The 76ers would lose this game.
At the start of the 2021-22 season, turmoil between Simmons and Philadelphia began to erupt, and Simmons continued to sit out during the season, until he was traded to the Brooklyn Nets before the deadline. There was hope that he would return to play for the Nets in 2022, but it did not happen.
From that point on, injuries have disrupted Simmons' tenure in Brooklyn. Between the 2023 and 2024 seasons, he's played in just 57 games. However, when he's been on the floor, Simmons has been productive in the rebounding and distributing departments. Despite averaging just 6.1 points last season, he also put up 7.9 rebounds and 5.7 assists per game, similar to his numbers in Philadelphia.
Entering this season fully healthy, as the Nets enter a long-awaited rebuild, Simmons has the chance to prove he belongs in the NBA, and renowned trainer Chris Brickley seems to think he will have a career renaissance. Brickley took to social media to defend Simmons after workout videos were posted on X.
As he enters this season fully healthy, the expectation is that Simmons can play more and better than he has in recent years. The NBA frame is still there, and he has the tools to succeed.
Want to join the discussion? Like Nets on SI on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Nets news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.