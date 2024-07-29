Is Acquiring Isaac Okoro a Good Idea for Brooklyn Nets?
Just because Isaac Okoro's reported price tag is low doesn't necessarily mean the Brooklyn Nets' potential trade for the former fifth-overall selection would be a slam-dunk move.
Jalen Wilson is fresh off of a summer league MVP, and the franchise just acquired Ziaire Williams. As of now, Dorian Finney-Smith and Cam Johnson are still rostered. That makes four quality wings already established in Brooklyn, creating a presently crowded small forward room.
Wilson will certainly play a factor for the Nets next season, appearing on the brink of a second-year breakout. Williams has extremely high potential and will need real minutes to develop into the "long ultra-talented wing" he was seen as prior to the 2021 NBA Draft. It is likely that either Finney-Smith or Johnson is sent to the Cleveland Cavaliers in exchange for Okoro, which will ultimately result in minutes being stripped away from one of the two promising forwards.
If Okoro were moved to the two-spot, allowing him, Wilson, and Williams to co-exist would be the smartest basketball decision. This scenario would enable Brooklyn to see what Cam Thomas can offer as a primary facilitator, adding to his already lethal offensive game. A lineup of Thomas-Okoro-Wilson-Williams-Claxton would provide maximum height and versatility, posing a real problem for opposing defenses.
If there is a broader plan in place for when or if Okoro joins the team, then the move makes sense. However, if the blueprint is to push either Wilson or Williams further down the depth chart, general manager Sean Marks may want to rethink the deal before parting with one of their two most coveted assets.
