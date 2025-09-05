After the Nets Signing of EJ Liddell, who Fills the Final Slot?
Amid Cam Thomas inking his qualifying offer and Day'Ron Sharpe coming to a contract agreement, the Brooklyn Nets' two-way moves have gone under-the-radar.
The Nets waived Tosan Evbuomwan on Aug. 29 and filled his spot six days later with 24-year-old EJ Liddell. The former No. 41 pick in the 2022 NBA Draft has seen action with the New Orleans Pelicans and Chicago Bulls in his young professional career.
With Brooklyn securing Liddell and Tyson Etienne, there is now one two-way roster spot available. The Nets are not limited to who's on their current roster, as exemplified by Liddell, but there are some promising options in-house.
Who Will Fill the Final Two-Way?
The Evbuomwan waiver was not necessarily a shock, but replacing him with another player who is the same age and a poor outside shooter was strange. Brooklyn may be intrigued by Liddell's athletic traits at 6-foot-7, 240 pounds.
With Etienne just days away from turning 26, the Nets should use this last spot on a young prospect with untapped potential. Currently, as options in Brooklyn's waiting room, there are 23-year-old Grant Nelson, 22-year-old Fanbo Zeng and 25-year-old Tyrese Samuel.
Nelson was picked up after the 2025 NBA Draft as an undrafted free agent and showed he still has a lot to work on from his NBA Summer League debut. Zeng is a former G League Ignite product and is coming off an impressive season in the Chinese Basketball Association. Although Samuel may seem like an unlikely option due to his age, he made a strong impression earlier this offseason with his performances in Las Vegas.
Outside of the Nets' vicinity, they could go after NBA Summer League standout Chris Youngblood or another player yet to be signed elsewhere. Youngblood is 23 years old and flashed the ability to shoot from beyond the arc at a high clip and brought physical on-ball defense to the court.
Though it seems the most likely option will be someone currently with the team. Specifically, we have eyes on Zeng due to his combination of age, frame and shooting ability.
The battle looks to be between Nelson and Zeng, and although the former Alabama star has had the advantage of participating in NBA Summer League, making the move overseas for Zeng seems like a reach the Nets would be willing to take.