After Re-Signing with Brooklyn, Will Day'Ron Sharpe Have an Increased Role?
Although a deal was first announced back in June, the Brooklyn Nets have now officially signed a consistent contributor from last year's team.
According to HoopsHype's Michael Scotto, the Brooklyn Nets have signed Day'Ron Sharpe to a two-year, $12.5 million deal, with a second-year team option.
Last season, Sharpe averaged a career-high 7.9 points, 6.6 rebounds and 1.8 assists in 18.1 minutes per game while shooting 52% from the field and 24.4% from beyond the arc. His best game of the season came against the Dallas Mavericks on March 24, when he filled the stat sheet with 10 points, seven rebounds, four assists and four steals while shooting 62.5% from field-goal range.
The North Carolina product will be entering his fifth year in Brooklyn, totaling career averages of 6.5 points, 5.6 rebounds and 1.2 assists. The Nets drafted the former five-star recruit with the 29th overall pick of the 2021 NBA Draft, fresh off earning ACC All-Freshman honors after averaging 9.5 points and 7.6 rebounds per game.
After putting together an impressive performance against the now defending champion Oklahoma City Thunder during his first start of the season, Nets head coach Jordi Fernández highlighted Sharpe's gradual improvement.
"Day’Ron did a great job. I think it's great to see him in that position. I'm extremely proud of him, how hard he played and how committed he was. Those are learning experiences for all of us," Fernandez told the media. "It's good that he can show me that he's started and he's done so well against a very good team, and it's not just good for him, but also his teammates can see it. That's how you build a trust.”
Will His Role Increase?
As Sharpe's career has progressed, he has shown that his statistics continue to rise when his playing time increases, without sacrificing much efficiency as a scorer. After proving to be capable of handling the workload of 18.1 minutes per game last season, Sharpe could see his role expand to 22–25 minutes per game.
Based on Fernández's previous comments, Sharpe appears to be earning trust throughout the organization, not just on the court, but in the locker room as well. As the Nets work to define their identity, Sharpe can help carry the load as the team fights through the rebuilding process.
The organization’s multi-year commitment to Sharpe reportedly puts their training camp roster two players above the maximum of 21 spots. While not directly related to Sharpe, the Nets’ decision to keep adding players suggests they may be preparing to part ways with Cam Thomas.