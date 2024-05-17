An Early Preview of the Brooklyn Nets’ 2024 Summer League
The NBA Summer League is when the legends of tomorrow and the rising stars of today annually compete for a franchise championship in Las Vegas during the offseason. Notably, it's the event where the Brooklyn Net's current leading scorer reintroduced himself to his peers along with other veterans.
This was none other than Cameron Thomas. He showed out his first NBA Summer League that his scoring abilities would translate at the NBA level. Thomas effortlessly stepped up in clutch moments for Brooklyn. Even though the former LSU guard had three consecutive closeout performances against the Milwaukee Bucks, Washington Wizards and San Antonio Spurs, it was his one-legged game-winner versus the Wizards in a sudden death situation that will always be remembered. Thomas took home the MVP honors of the 2021 Summer League and made it on the All-Summer League First Team.
As of now, the Nets will not have any rookies playing in the 2024 Summer League because they don't have any picks for the 2024 NBA Draft. However, Brooklyn will aim to build some sort of momentum moving forward as a franchise. With the being said, Nets GM Sean Marks really wants Dariq Whitehead to participate. Whitehead is still recovering from season-ending surgery on his left shin in January.
“Dariq (Whitehead) should play in summer league, should be available in summer league,” Marks said. “Whether or not he plays the entire summer league or not, that’ll be TBD. But, the plan right now is he’s in the gym every day. He was in here this morning, so hopefully, he’s getting himself ready and robust enough to play in summer league.”
Whitehead may be hesitant to play in the Summer League to avoid rushing back after such an injury. This also may be Brooklyn's best safe bet going into next season as a team. Expected returning Nets players from last year in Las Vegas is set to include Noah Clownley and Jalen Wilson as well. The pair was solid in their first season playing for the Nets, but should be looking to improve each day.
Want to join the discussion? Like Inside the Nets on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Nets news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.