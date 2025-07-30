Analytics Favor Josh Giddey Over Cam Thomas in $30M Debate for Nets
If it wasn't general knowledge before, it is now. Marc Stein of the Stein Line has revealed that restricted free agents Cam Thomas, Josh Giddey and Jonathan Kuminga are seeking new contracts in the $30 million annually range. That, along with a lack of cap space around the league, has left the trio unsigned a month into the free agency period.
But let's say a team was willing to meet this asking price, but they could only add one player. Which of the three would be most likely to land such a lucrative contract?
Purely based off net rating, it would be Giddey. He posted a +1.9 rating in the 2024-25 campaign, easily surpassing the likes of Thomas (+0.7) and Kuminga (-5.3). Giddey is also the best pure playmaker of the trio, potentially adding an extra layer of value.
Thomas is undoubtedly the best scorer of the bunch, a fact that's likely not debatable. When healthy, he's one of the best isolation scorers in the entire NBA—but that doesn't always translate to top dollar. Still, he's a walking 50-point threat every night he suits up.
And then there's Kuminga, the player with the highest ceiling. Fans have been waiting for his All-Star breakout since he was drafted seventh overall in 2021, yet it hasn't happened. He'd be a target purely based of potential, but needs to be in a system that fits him—unlike his current situation in Golden State.
Each player offers different strengths and weaknesses. Giddey has likely hit his ceiling, but is a high-impact player who'd fit virtually anywhere. Thomas is an electrifying scorer, but is somewhat limited outside of putting the ball in the hoop. Many once thought Kuminga could be a perennial award winner, but he hasn't yet grown into that sort of asset.
As of today, Giddey likely has the best justification for a contract that would pay him $30 million per year. Will he get that? Certainly not, because if that's what he was worth, he would've been signed a month ago.
Still, of the three, Giddey would likely have the best shot at the most-valuable payday.