Are the Nets Building a Global Brand by Targeting International Talent?
Sometimes in New York City, it's difficult to constantly demand headlines. The New York Knicks will forever be viewed as the Big Apple's NBA team. The Jets and Giants—despite their flaws—will always be the talk of the city come September. The Mets and Yankees are often two of the biggest stories in all of baseball. Even the St. John's Red Storm can generate an absurd amount of buzz when the team is hot. And, the Rangers share Madison Square Garden with the Knicks and Red Storm during the NHL season.
Where does that leave the Brooklyn Nets?
Since leaving New Jersey for Brooklyn, the Nets have largely been viewed as the "younger brother" to the Knicks' "older brother" —and that's to no fault of their own. Unfortunately, it's just the reality of the situation. That said, Brooklyn's owner, Joe Tsai, may have a blueprint in place to eclipse the title of "New York's basketball team." The Nets may be attempting to further their global brand, as pointed out by X user MadGoodKS, a Knicks podcast.
"My theory on the Nets franchise is that they know they won’t be able to attract enough fans in the New York, tri-state market, so they’re targeting heavy international players and prospects to give Brooklyn a global fan base," the account posted in reaction to Brooklyn's signing of Fanbo Zeng last night.
There's a multitude of reasons why the Nets appeal to the international basketball fanbase. Besides Tsai and general manager Sean Marks both being born outside the United States, Brooklyn has always been eager to explore playing in other countries.
The brand is massive in China and France
The Nets are beloved in both the Chinese and French markets. Last season, when the team gave Youngxi "Jacky" Cui a shot in preseason, Chinese fans were elated with the idea. And now, with Brooklyn drafting Nolan Traore 19th overall, French fans have another reason to root for the team.
So maybe the Nets lack the staying power in New York that the Knicks, Rangers, Jets, Giants and even St. John's possess. But Tsai has managed to build a massive following overseas, and with the addition of four non-American prospects at the 2025 NBA Draft, it's tracking to only increase.
Maybe one day, once the rebuild is complete, Brooklyn will be viewed as New York's professional basketball powerhouse. But until that day comes, the Nets have an extremely passionate and powerful fanbase in other parts of the world to rely on for consistent support.