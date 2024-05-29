Ben Simmons Offseason Photos Have Nets Fans Talking Once Again
Ben Simmons has the NBA world talking about his game and current situation with the Brooklyn Nets, after photos of his offseason workouts surfaced on X.
Normally this wouldn't be a highly discussed post if it were any other player, but for Simmons, this gets mixed reviews and high engagement.
The point forward has struggled with his three-point shooting his entire career, and more recently, his health. Since the end of the 2020-21 season, he's appeared in just 57 games.
Every summer, Simmons has videos or photos of his offseason workouts posted online, and when fans see him shooting threes, it gets the rest of the league excited to see if his recurring issue gets fixed for the upcoming season. Spoiler alert, it hasn't yet.
This summer, fans will not be fooled, as the post from TheDunkCentral on X has people giving more negative insights than positive.
Simmons looks to be fully healthy, and ready to make a return for the 2024-25 season. After the Nets went 32-50, there have been some major talks of GM Sean Marks moving key pieces like Mikal Bridges and Dorian Finney-Smith, but nothing centered around the number-one pick in the 2016 NBA Draft.
There are a lot of factors as to why that is. The glaring concern is that Simmons is making $40.3 million next season, the final year of his contract before entering unrestricted free agency. For someone with just 15 games played in his most recent season, and averages of 6.1 points, 7.9 rebounds, and 5.7 assists, that's an extreme overpay that turns teams off.
However, it is important to note that the former LSU Tiger had three double-doubles in those 15 games, and came close to a triple-double on multiple occasions, resulting in Brooklyn going 7-8. His impact is definitely limited, but he is still an above-average playmaker, just not an elite scorer.
These offseason videos do not have fans convinced this year, but Simmons has the chance to prove everyone wrong in 2025.
Want to join the discussion? Like Inside the Nets on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Nets news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.