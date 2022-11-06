Skip to main content
Ben Simmons Opens Up About Mental Health Struggle on 76ers

Ben Simmons was already seeing a therapist while on the 76ers.

When it comes to mental health struggles in the NBA, Ben Simmons has dealt with a lot. Simmons sat out of the 2021-22 NBA season because of his struggles and has remained relatively quiet about it, until now.

In an interview with The Sydney Morning Herald, Simmons was incredibly candid about the struggles he dealt with while in Philadelphia during the start of the 2020-21 season.

 “I was already going to therapy,” Simmons said. “I got into a really dark place in my life. ‘Why do I feel like this? What’s happening to me?’ It was a build-up of everything – all that pressure, and multiple things going on with my family. I’m not sure if you’re aware of that?”

The family situation Simmons is referencing was incredibly dark. Simmons' sister Olivia accused their half-brother Sean Tribe of molesting her as a child. Simmons was very close with her growing up, and the accusations occurred in early 2021. The article revealed that the tweets were all denied by the family and also found to be defamatory.

Everything built up into a climactic moment during Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals against the Atlanta Hawks, the game where Ben Simmons didn't dunk the ball.

“If I could go back I would go up strong, go to the line,” Simmons said. “But there was so much emphasis on that moment. I made a bad play, but loads of guys made bad plays. I’m not the reason we didn’t win.”

Immediately after, Simmons was dragged by the city of Philadelphia, and even his coaches and teammates. Ben then immediately asked for a trade out of Philadelphia.

“I definitely didn’t handle it the right way after the season, but there’s two sides,” Simmons said. “Your teammates are supposed to have your back. Your coaches are supposed to have your back. And I didn’t have that at all.”

The Ben Simmons tenure had some great moments, but it'll always be unfortunately remembered for its incredibly toxic ending.

