Brooklyn Nets vs. 76ers Injury Report
Sunday evening, the Brooklyn Nets will face off against the Philadelphia 76ers, hoping to steal their first win of the season.
The Nets are one of just two teams left in the league without a win, joining the New Orleans Pelicans at 0-5. Many expected Brooklyn to position themselves for the 2026 NBA Draft next year, though most thought they’d be more competitive than they’ve been so far.
They’ve dropped games to the Hornets, Cavaliers, Spurs, Rockets and Hawks, only a few of which were close.
The 76ers have lived on the opposite end of the coin, suffering their first loss of the season to the Celtics by just one point on Friday. Led by Tyrese Maxey and rookie VJ Edgecombe, they've been an early-season success story across the NBA.
Here are the injury reports for both the Nets and 76ers ahead of tonight’s bout:
Brooklyn Nets injuries:
Haywood Highsmith — Out: Right knee
Danny Wolf — Out: Left ankle
Terrance Mann — Questionable: Illness
Philadelphia 76ers injuries:
Dominick Barlow — Out: Right elbow
John Broome — Available
Joel Embiid — Out: Left knee
Paul George — Out: Left knee
Jared McCain — Out: Right thumb
The Nets continue to be without Haywood Highsmith, who was acquired over the offseason from Miami, and has yet to make his debut in Brooklyn. He saw a setback in his recovery, and isn’t expected to make a return-to-play soon.
Brooklyn will also be without rookie Danny Wolf, who’s yet to make his regular season debut for the Nets due to injury. He is currently dealing with an ankle sprain.
Wolf played solid minutes in preseason, seeing a double-digit outing and a nine-point, four-assist game, both versus the Phoenix Suns.
Terrance Mann was a late addition to the injury report, being marked as questionable to play with an illness.
Comparatively to Philadelphia, the Nets’ injury report is short. The Sixers will be without two of its major stars in Joel Embiid and Paul George for tonight’s bout.
George has yet to play for the 76ers so far this season, as he’s still coming off knee surgery. Embiid has played sparingly, though he hasn’t returned to his MVP form, averaging just 17.3 points, 5.2 rebounds and 3.5 assists.
Philadelphia will also be without Dominick Barlow and a high-level guard in Jared McCain, though rookie Johni Broome is active.
The Nets and 76ers tip off at 5 p.m. CT.