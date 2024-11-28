Ben Simmons Tallies Season-High in Win Over Phoenix Suns
"I want [Ben Simmons] to shoot more," Brooklyn Nets Head Coach Jordi Fernandez said via Erik Slater on Nov. 3. "He hasn't gotten there, but I know he can."
Last night, Simmons got there.
Early in the Nets' 127-117 victory over the Phoenix Suns, it was apparent that the 28-year-old possessed confidence he hadn't all season.
"My goal for him is 10 [shots per game]," Fernandez continued.
While Simmons didn't quite hit the 10-shot threshold, he still managed eight, seven of which he converted.
The 14-point, nine-rebound, eight-assist performance was likely his best since arriving in Brooklyn.
Outshined by Tyrese Martin's career night and Dennis Schröder's third-quarter takeover, Simmons' performance may not make rounds within the media. But it will serve as a confidence booster for a squad that's expected to be without its leading scorer for three to four weeks.
“I think I’m just getting more comfortable," Simmons told Dana Scott on X. "I’ve been away from the game for a while in terms of being healthy and it takes time to get back to back to where I want to be.”
The Nets are now 9-10 thanks to a three-game win streak. They sit at eighth place in the Eastern Conference, and despite countless injuries, appear to be trending upward.
If Brooklyn continues climbing, and Simmons consistently posts numbers as he did last night, could a contract extension be in his future?
The five-year $177 million deal he signed back in 2020 is set to expire this offseason, marking the first time in Simmons' career that he will be an unrestricted free agent.
