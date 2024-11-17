Best Fits for Nets' Dorian Finney-Smith
Brooklyn Nets forward Dorian Finney-Smith has been productive to start the 2024-25 season. The 31-year-old is averaging 10.5 points, 4.9 rebounds, and 1.1 steals in 29.3 minutes per game. He's shooting 44.1% from the field and 37.7% from deep.
Finney-Smith is expected to be traded before the February deadline but has been rumored to be moved ever since Brooklyn traded Mikal Bridges to the New York Knicks. He and other Nets veterans remain on the team and have gotten off to a hot start.
If Finney-Smith were to be traded, the following teams could use his services:
Philadelphia 76ers
The 76ers are struggling right now with a 2-10 record. They haven't been able to stop teams on defense, and have been struggling from three.
It's been mostly due to injuries to Joel Embiid, Tyrese Maxey, and Paul George, but Philadelphia still needs help. The team ranks 19th in defensive rating (113.9) and 29th in three-point percentage (32.3%).
Finney-Smith epitomizes the 3&D role and would make himself known on both sides of the floor. It's still early in the season, but the 76ers could use the veteran presence.
Denver Nuggets
The Nuggets haven't necessarily struggled, but they could use depth. Ever since their 2023 championship run, they've lacked bench weapons.
Denver could use someone who can guard one through five, as the team ranks 18th in defensive rating (113.9). Finney-Smith would be the team's primary defender against opposing stars, and would immediately start. Peyton Watson could move to the bench, evening out the lineup.
Dallas Mavericks
It's unlikely that Dallas will make a move to get Finney-Smith back, as the team traded him to Brooklyn in 2023. However, the Mavericks would be a great fit for Finney-Smith.
Dallas ranks 23rd in three-point percentage (33.7%), so acquiring Finney-Smith would improve that aspect. The only issue would be finding where the 6-foot-7 forward fits in, as the Mavericks already have Naji Marshall and Maxi Kleber playing the backup positions. Moving Marshall to the shooting guard would allow him to slide into the small forward spot.
