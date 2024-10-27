An Interesting Prediction About Ben Simmons
The Ringer’s Bill Simmons has claimed that Brooklyn Nets playmaker Ben Simmons — of no relation — can still be a valuable asset around the NBA.
“I think he has a chance to become one of the most fascinating February buyout guys,” Bill said about Ben.
The 6-foot-10 guard is in the final year of his current contract with the Nets. Simmons, who will become an unrestricted free agent next summer, is making $40.3 million this season. He can have value and be a low risk trade given that he is on an expiring deal.
“[Simmons] could be the center in New Orleans, he could be an absolutely crazy Draymond Green backup at Golden State, he could be a really fun Heat Culture reclamation project and he’s kinda exactly what the Knicks need,” the podcast host added.
Of course, these transactions would be much easier if, like Bill Simmons says, the former number one pick is bought out in February. Otherwise, acquiring Ben Simmons would not be nearly as straightforward.
Through two games this season, Simmons is averaging 6.5 points in 24 minutes. He is presumably back to full health, even though his in-game cardio can still continue ramping up. The former Sixer had both of his last two seasons ended by consecutive back surgeries.
"I feel like when my body is healthy, that [all-star] confidence I always have, and that's where I'm at right now,” Simmons said in preseason. “Physically, I feel great ready to go, so it's just about getting reps and playing."
Most recently, first-year Nets head coach Jordi Fernández mentioned that he “keeps telling” Simmons “to drive to the rim and be aggressive” looking for 10-15 field goal attempts per game. Currently, despite the tiny sample size, he is averaging 4.5 field goal attempts per game — which would be a career-low.
