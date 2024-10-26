Brooklyn Nets HC Jordi Fernández Wants More From Ben Simmons
Jordi Fernández “keeps telling” Ben Simmons “to drive to the rim and be aggressive,” the Brooklyn Nets head coach revealed after the team’s Friday night 101-116 loss to the Orlando Magic.
“That’s what the team needs from him, and that’s what his teammates want him to do,” Fernández said, in comments picked up by ClutchPoints’ Erik Slater.
Against the Magic, Simmons attempted a total of five field goals. He made two, in addition to converting three of his four free throws. The Brooklyn playmaker’s last shot came with 10:39 minutes left in the third quarter.
In the Nets’ season-opener versus the Atlanta Hawks, Simmons took four field goals and made three. On that night, he didn't shoot any free throws. More alarmingly, Simmons didn’t take any shots after the half, despite an assertive start to the game.
“I want those attempts to go up to 10 to 15 attempts per game,” Fernández said. “I don’t want him to drive to pass.”
The last time Simmons attempted 10 or more field goals was on January 17, 2023 in a Nets loss to the Spurs. The former all-star has only done that three times in a Brooklyn uniform. Right now, although only two games in, he is averaging 4.5 field goal attempts per game — less than last season's career-low of 4.9 field goal attempts a night over 15 games.
Evidently, that’s not enough for Fernández. So far this season, Simmons’ games have followed a similar pattern. He’ll typically start strong, then fizzle out somewhere around half-time. It remains to be seen whether this might change once Simmons completely regains his in-game conditioning after his significant injury issues.
Simmons, 28, is on the final season of his current contract, meaning that he will be an unrestricted free agent next summer. Since being traded to the Nets, Simmons has played in 59 games and averaged 6.7 points. Both of his seasons in Brooklyn since arriving were ended by back surgeries.
