Bleacher Report: Nets are Lakers' 'Best Trade Partner'

Los Angeles could target multiple Brooklyn veterans.

Kyler Fox

Feb 29, 2024; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Brooklyn Nets General Manager Sean Marks speaks to a group of people prior to the game against the Atlanta Hawks at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images / Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images
The reeling Los Angeles Lakers may soon seek out Sean Marks and the Brooklyn Nets to strike a deal for some proven veterans.

Per Zach Buckley of Bleacher Report, the Nets roster two forwards who would be "hand-in-glove fits alongside LeBron James and Anthony Davis."

He's speaking, of course, about Dorian Finney-Smith and Cam Johnson, two wings who match Los Angeles' desires perfectly.

Nov 15, 2024; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks forward Mikal Bridges (25) controls the ball against Brooklyn Nets forward Dorian Finney-Smith (28) and forward Cameron Johnson (2) during the fourth quarter at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images / Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Buckley goes on to illustrate that help at the three or four spot isn't the only target of the Lakers, but that a big man could be in play as well.

"The Lakers are clearly on the hunt for depth at center, and they're reportedly among the teams monitoring backup big man Day'Ron Sharpe, per Michael Scotto," he continued. "If L.A. wanted to drastically improve its defense at the 5 spot, it could even pursue a (probably costly) move for Nic Claxton."

Dec 2, 2024; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine (8) shoots against Brooklyn Nets center Nic Claxton (33) during the first half at the United Center. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images / Matt Marton-Imagn Images

At this point in the James-Davis pairing, an expensive swing for Claxton seems unlikely. After handing the 25-year-old a four-year, $100 million deal this past summer, it's hard to imagine Brooklyn parting with the young anchor.

Same applies for Sharpe, who's only appeared in two games during the 2024-25 campaign.

The idea that the Nets and Lakers could become trade partners is not farfetched, but the deal must make sense for both sides.

As Brooklyn sits at 10-13 through a quarter of what was meant to be year one of a complete rebuild, more roster trimming may be on the way in a continuation of the teardown.

Kyler Fox
KYLER FOX

