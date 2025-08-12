Bobby Portis Dismisses Giannis-to-Nets Rumors: 'Giannis Bleeds Green'
Somehow, this is a story again.
At the midway point of the offseason, it seemed like a foregone conclusion that the Giannis Antetokounmpo sweepstakes had ended. The Greek Freak's future with the Milwaukee Bucks was hazy following their first-round postseason loss to the Indiana Pacers, leading to heavy links to the Brooklyn Nets.
After countless speculations, rumors and mock trades, it appeared that Antetokounmpo was primed to stick with the only franchise he's known. But apparently, that's not set in stone, as ESPN's Shams Charania revealed last week on First Take. Charania cited Antetokounpo's desire to win another championship as the driving factor behind a potential move.
Now, don't get excited, Nets fans. This doesn't mean Brooklyn will suddenly be back in the driver's seat to acquire the two-time MVP—especially now that the 2025 NBA Draft is over, and all five of the franchise's first-round picks have already been used.
However, not only is Antetokounmpo not coming to Kings County, he may not even be leaving the Bucks. One of his favorite teammates, Bobby Portis Jr., revealed this while on air with ESPN Milwaukee.
“Yeah, I talk to Giannis all the time. That’s my teammate,” Portis said. “Giannis bleeds green. That’s all I can say.”
Portis also directly contradicted what Charania was alluding to in his report. According to the veteran forward, Antetokounmpo may not have to ring chase elsewhere because Milwaukee is already built to contend.
“I mean, what’s wrong with our team? Why can’t we do it this year? The only thing wrong with us is people being hurt," Portis said, referencing the Bucks' 2021 title team in comparison.
This proclamation should be taken with a grain of salt, especially considering the source. Of course, one of Antetokounmpo's favorite teammates is under the impression that he'll be returning. That's no guarantee, but it certainly contributes to the overarching situation.
Regardless of whether Antetokounmpo stays, leaves, gets traded, signs elsewhere or retires, Brooklyn is not equipped to chase him—right now. That's not saying the Nets can't float an offer in the future, but as their roster is currently constructed, the addition of a two-time MVP who is 30 years old doesn't make sense.
So at least for now, Portis can take a sigh of relief knowing Antetokounmpo won't be headed to Brooklyn. Perhaps he moves elsewhere as the 2025-26 season rapidly approaches, but as for the Nets, they should be out on the Greek Freak for the foreseeable future.