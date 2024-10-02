Bojan Bogdanovic Gives Nets a Challenge
The Brooklyn Nets are welcoming back Bojan Bogdanovic after acquiring him from the New York Knicks in the Mikal Bridges blockbuster deal.
Bogdanovic, 35, signed with the Nets over a decade ago after playing with Fenerbahce in the EuroLeague. He played three seasons with the Nets and is now back to where it all began in the NBA.
Bogdanovic is on an expiring contract making a little over $19 million for the upcoming season, but he is still recovering from offseason surgery on his foot.
The Nets have two possible paths to take with Bogdanovic. As someone who isn't part of the Nets' long-term plans, Bogdanovic could simply wait for his foot to heal properly and join the team whenever he is ready. There is no rush. That being said, he could provide some value as an expiring contract to a team looking to buy at February's trade deadline.
The Nets could look to showcase him and give him enough minutes to prove that he is worth trading for, but that could pierce into some playing time for other younger members that may need the reps more than him.
It's a tricky line that the Nets have with a few players, but Bogdanovic's case is special considering he is on an expiring deal and he's injured.
Nets coach Jordi Fernandez will have to cross that bridge when he gets there, but for now, Bogdanovic is on the sidelines getting healthy so that he can have options for whatever comes next.
