Breaking Down Drew Timme vs. Alex Sarr in Nets' Summer League Frontcourt Matchup
In the Brooklyn Nets' narrow loss to the Washington Wizards in their second taste of summer league action, the matchup boiled down to Drew Timme vs. Alex Sarr. In a battle between an overlooked former college star and a hyped up second-overall pick, Timme periodically outplayed Sarr.
While Sarr absolutely stuffed the stat sheet to the tune of 16 points, 12 rebounds and eight blocks, when the 20-year-old wasn't erasing Brooklyn shot attempts, he was getting worked by Timme on the interior.
Following up his dazzling debut, Timme recorded a game-high 30 points to go along with five rebounds and three assists.
His dominance was so undeniable that ESPN's Kendrick Perkins took to X to rave about Timme during the game:
Perkins' evaluation is basically correct. Both statements he made are already true, as Timme is on the Nets' roster and averaged over 28 minutes per game in nine appearances last season.
Head coach Jordi Fernandez may have a bit of a controversy on his hands if Timme's high level of play continues. He's played the five in both summer league games, but the combined presence of Nic Claxton and Day'Ron Sharpe could create difficulty in getting Timme on the floor.
The Nets committed a large sum of money to Claxton last summer and just re-signed Sharpe a few weeks ago. Perhaps, Timme could slide in at the four, but that could stunt the development of Noah Clowney and Danny Wolf.
Having too many good players is a problem many envy, but may still be difficult to sort out—especially if Timme dominating some of the league's top defensive talent becomes an ongoing trend.
Timme has combined for 52 points through two summer league appearances, emerging as the far-and-away best member of Brooklyn's Las Vegas roster.
If he manages to put together one more eye-popping performance, the Nets could decide they've seen enough and shut him down for the remainder of the summer schedule. Until that happens, Timme will continue fighting, not only for minutes but for increased respect around the league.
Brooklyn returns to summer league action against the New York Knicks on Tuesday at 6 p.m. EST.