Breaking Down Each Brooklyn Nets Rookie's Biggest Strength
The Brooklyn Nets' 2025-26 season will be defined by the performance of their five first-round picks set to make their debuts. The rebuild is in full effect, and the Nets are ready to develop young talent.
When Brooklyn drafted its rookies, many people criticized the choices, and some NBA executives even laughed at them. It seems like not only are the majority of people not high on the prospects, but also not familiar. Looking at the positives, here are the biggest strengths of each of the rookies:
Egor Demin: Playmaking
At 6-foot-9, Demin came into the 2025 draft as a unique prospect. Offensively, he wasn't your typical lottery projection with highly-touted scoring. 10.6 points per game isn't anything impressive. However, the 19-year-old has extreme potential, and his playmaking at BYU was already seen as elite.
Averaging 5.5 assists per game with the Cougars, Demin has Ben Simmons-type potential with his play style. For newer basketball fanatics, that could come off as a negative statement. But many forget he was an All-Star, averaging 15-8-8 per game. That could be Demin, utilizing his greatest strength on the wing.
We already got a glimpse of the Russian's shooting during NBA Summer League. He silenced critics during that stretch. If that playmaking can translate, he could be a major threat as a point forward.
Nolan Traore: Playmaking
Traore was an interesting pick from the Nets, considering he and Demin have similar play styles. They both get downhill well and can distribute like point guards. The difference is Demin's height.
At one point, Traore was considered one of the top picks in the draft early in the European basketball season. He slid due to a lack of shooting ability and raw talent, but his playmaking is still elite. The 6-foot-3 point guard averaged 11.6 points and 5.1 assists per game, similar to Demin.
Traore's biggest strength is getting downhill and drawing defenders. He could end up being a Dennis Schroder or Lonzo Ball-type point guard for Brooklyn if he pans out.
Drake Powell: Perimeter Defense
Powell was one of the most intriguing prospects in the draft because of where different parts of his game are at. Offensively, he was nothing more than a catch-and-shoot weapon at North Carolina, with the ability to run in transition for some athletic dunks.
However, the 6-foot-6 wing is extremely developed and mature on defense. Part of it is his frame, having a seven-foot wingspan with elite athleticism. But he's also a smart defender. His instincts have flashes of Amen Thompson or Tari Eason.
Powell can be an immediate plug-and-play defender for the Nets, maybe even a point-of-attack guy. With the right development, he can, at the very least, be an impressive 3-and-D player for the team down the road.
Ben Saraf: Slashing
Many people don't like the Saraf pick for the same reason as Traore. Their stats, as well as Demin's, were all identical as they all share the same strengths and weaknesses.
However, with the Israeli prospect, Saraf's biggest strength is swerving through defenders to the basket, reminiscent of how Manu Ginobili would score in the paint. This isn't to say he'll end up as good as the Argentinian, but this specific part of Saraf's game is a big reason why Brooklyn took him at No. 26, while other scouts had him projected to go in the second round.
The 6-foot-6 combo guard may not get big opportunities to start. But down the line, if he can string a few good performances together, things may end up working in Saraf's favor in terms of playing time.
Danny Wolf: Versatility
To some, Wolf is nothing more than an extra body as a seven-foot center. To others, he should have been a lottery pick with Nikola Jokic-type skills. Despite being an American-born prospect, he provides many European basketball traits.
The former Michigan big man actually played power forward next to center Vlad Goldin, which paid off tremendously. He isn't a spectacular paint defender (although his Summer League performance would tell you otherwise), so he didn't have to bear those responsibilities. Instead, he was an offensive weapon, being able to handle the ball, shoot and dish the rock.
The 21-year-old should get solid minutes to start, meaning he can display his biggest strength: versatility. Averaging 13.2 points, 9.7 rebounds and 3.6 assists last season, the center can do it all, maybe not at elite levels (yet), but the Nets could use a Swiss Army knife on offense.