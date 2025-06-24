Breaking: Nets Get Terance Mann, No. 22 Pick in 3-Team Porzingis Deal with Celtics, Hawks
With nearly 24 hours before the 2025 NBA Draft, the Brooklyn Nets have made their first move of the offseason.
ESPN's Shams Charania announced Tuesday that Brooklyn, the Atlanta Hawks and Boston Celtics had agreed to a three-team trade including:
Nets receive: Terance Mann, No. 22 Pick (via Atlanta)
Hawks receive: Kristaps Porzingis, second-round pick
Celtics receive: Georges Niang, second-round pick
Mann, 29, is set to make $15.5 million next season and is under contract through the 2027-28 season. He's coming off a resurgant 30 games with Atlanta after being acquired in February's Bogdan Bogdanovic trade. After landing with the Hawks, Mann turned in 9.8 points on 54.1% shooting on a nightly basis.
Along with Mann, Brooklyn adds another first-round pick to its 2025 portfolio. No. 22 joins numbers eight, 19, 26 and 27—giving the Nets five total selections in the first round. For context, no NBA franchise has ever made as many as four first-round selections,
Immediate reaction: Mann is a premier role player and should be a seamless fit in Jordi Fernandez's system, and this is certainly not the only move Brooklyn will make before tomorrow night. It would be. a shock to see GM Sean Marks utilize all five first-rounders, limiting his flexibility in terms of roster construction for the remainder of the offseason. Consolodation is coming, it just depends on how high the front office aims.
The Nets' search for a second lottery pick is well documented, with most projecting it would cost two later firsts plus Cam Johnson to get a deal done. After Tuesday's trade, Johnson may no longer need to be included to achieve this goal.
This type of trade is exactly what all indications pointed to the Nets attempting to do before Kevin Durant was traded from Phoenix to Houston, but after those two sides managed to work things out on their own, Brooklyn pivoted to Porzingis.
While it is the first transaction for what likely will be a busy offseason in Kings County, it certainly won't be the last—especially since the draft is mere hours away.
Expect more buzz to emerge throughout the night and well into tomorrow.