Brooklyn Nets 2021 Trade Names Biggest Mistake of the Past Five Years
Every franchise has that one move they would like to forget, as it may have resulted in a less-than-stellar outcome compared to what was advertised for the player. Within the past five years, almost every NBA team has made a move that has altered the course of their history, which now five years later, they may regret making. In a recent ESPN article by Zach Kram, the Brooklyn Nets' biggest mistake in the past five years was making a trade for James Harden back in 2021.
Kram would go so far as to list it under his tier one of "franchise-altering terrible trades," followed up by several hypotheticals that the Nets faced when dealing with the James Harden debacle.
"There are so many what-ifs that could have flipped the Harden trade from debacle to triumph. What if Harden and Kyrie Irving hadn't been injured in the 2021 postseason? What if Kevin Durant's foot hadn't touched the 3-point line when he tied Game 7 against the Milwaukee Bucks with a turnaround jumper? What if Irving hadn't refused the COVID-19 vaccine, bringing the Nets' three-star experiment to a sudden end?" said Kram.
"Adding insult to injury, when Harden demanded a trade in 2022 and the Nets submitted by trading him to Philadelphia, the centerpiece of their return was Ben Simmons, who never recaptured the two-way value that made him an All-NBA honoree in 2020. Simmons averaged 16 points per game during his tenure as a 76er, versus just 6.5 points per game during scattered periods of availability with the Nets."
Clearly, a lot to refresh on if you are not a Brooklyn Nets fan. For the loyal fans of Brooklyn, this trade is seemingly one of the lowest lows that the franchise has experienced, as even in the current time, they are still dealing with the repercussions from their failed big three.
Harden is not the only one to blame for this failed attempt at a big three in Brooklyn, as NBA superstars Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving were also along for the disastrous ride. However, Harden does receive most of the flak as he was the first to depart, logging only one and a half seasons with the Nets before being shipped to Philadelphia.