Brooklyn Nets Acquire Michael Porter Jr.: Long-Term Player or Trade Piece?
The Brooklyn Nets have been one of the most talked-about teams this offseason despite not having a roster with much playoff hope. The Nets are still rebuilding without a clear franchise player, but time is the one thing they have the most, due to their incredible stash of draft picks and immense salary cap room.
Brooklyn's big splash of the offseason (thus far) was trading Cam Johnson to the Denver Nuggets for Michael Porter Jr. and an unprotected 2032 first-round pick. Johnson, who had been a Net since 2023, is coming off a career year, averaging 18.8 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 3.4 assists on 47.5% shooting from the field and 39% from three.
Porter, on the other hand, is coming off an impressive regular season but a disappointing playoffs. Battling injuries all season long and into the postseason, the 27-year-old averaged 9.1 points in 14 playoff games on abysmal shooting.
There's a lot to unpack despite the trade being so simple, particularly with Porter. The forward is younger than Johnson, with similar regular-season stats, playing consistent basketball over the last few years. On top of that, the Nets received yet another first-round pick to add to their war chest.
On the flip side, Porter's play style is extremely different from Johnson's. For one, the 29-year-old is a better defender and is more prone to sharing the rock. Porter has earned a reputation for halting offenses as a score-first player, which is evident in his assists.
Johnson had to leave Brooklyn this offseason. His trade was long overdue, as the team could have moved him as early as summer 2024. However, there's the lingering thought that Brooklyn could have gotten more immediate pieces. Porter feels like a short-term player who could easily be moved at the 2026 trade deadline.
It's unlikely his game evolves, and seeing as how he's making almost $80 million over the next two seasons, Porter simply doesn't fit Brooklyn's timeline or roster. He'll certainly get plenty of touches as the first option on offense, so perhaps a boost in production will attract contenders looking for another piece.
For now, the Nets will try to make the awkward fit of Porter with five first-round rookies work. It'll be a challenge given his play style, but the trade could still benefit Brooklyn in the long run.