Nets Again Linked to Warriors' Jonathan Kuminga
The Brooklyn Nets will be among the leaders in cap space during the offseason when they will have a chance to improve the roster.
As one of the teams with the most money to spend, the Nets will be linked to many of the league's top restricted free agents, including Golden State Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga.
Bleacher Report writer Eric Pincus believes that the Nets could sign Kuminga during free agency this summer.
"Jonathan Kuminga and the Golden State Warriors were far apart in extension talks this past fall. The Nets could gamble that a solid offer is enough to pry the forward loose for less than he wants but more than Golden State will pay," Pincus writes.
"They could give him a four-year, $105.5 million offer sheet starting at $28.5 million (if it descends). Brooklyn can include a trade kicker and advances to try to swing Kuminga its way.
"The Nets need to do their homework with [Chicago Bulls guard Josh] Giddey and Kuminga, as these two deals would leave them with about $4.7 million in additional cap room if they need to sweeten one of those offers. The contracts can also stay flat or climb instead of descend, though there's a limit to where the deals become less favorable to Brooklyn.
"The Warriors can match any offer that the Nets make, but with luxury taxes, aprons and a heavy commitment to Stephen Curry, Jimmy Butler and Draymond Green over the next two years, they may have a limit on how much they'd spend to retain Kuminga."
The Nets are back in action on Thursday as they take on the Minnesota Timberwolves. Tipoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET.