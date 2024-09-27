Nets Announce Jersey Patch Partnership With GetYourGuide
The Brooklyn Nets' already prominent global fanbase may get even stronger.
On Friday morning, the organization revealed that GetYourGuide, a leading Berlin-based online travel experience platform, will take over as Brooklyn's official jersey patch partner. Online trading platform Webull had held the role since the 2021-22 season.
"The most important element in our search for a new jersey patch partner was a brand with shared values, and we found that in GetYourGuide," said Catherine Carlson, the Executive Vice President of Partnerships at BSE. "Through this partnership we will connect with fans and travelers to unforgettable experiences that intersect basketball, fashion, food, music and the arts - The Brooklyn Way."
GetYourGuide is also the presenting sponsor of "Best of Brooklyn," a web series spotlighting Nets and New York Liberty players' favorite activities around the borough.
"We're thrilled to partner with the Brooklyn Nets, an organization that shares our enthusiasm for unforgettable experiences," said GetYourGuide's Chief Marketing Officer Emil Martinsek. "Together, we look forward to unlocking special moments that showcase Brooklyn to the world and igniting the passion of Nets fans for sports and culture — both at home and on the road."
The announcement marks the third such move this decade. Prior to Webull, Brooklyn partnered with telecommunications company Motorola on the uniform patch in 2020-21.
Fans will get their first look at the new threads in the Barclays Center at the Nets' season opener against the Milwaukee Bucks on Oct. 27, a highly anticipated matchup also to be presented by GetYourGuide.
