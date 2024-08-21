Nets' Ben Simmons Named Among Most Overrated
Brooklyn Nets forward Ben Simmons is an anomaly.
In 2016, Simmons entered the NBA by storm as the No. 1 overall pick out of LSU and dazzled people with his guard skills in a 6-10 body. Some of those skills translated, but as his career progressed, he flatlined.
Bleacher Report writer Grant Hughes named Simmons the most overrated player in the last five years apart from former Nets guard James Harden, who now plays for the Los Angeles Clippers.
"It's easy to understand the 28-year-old's former appeal. There aren't many 6'10" point guards who can defend multiple positions and single-handedly juice up a team's transition attack. But the warts—shooting, competitiveness, throw in durability, too—have always been there," Hughes writes. "If there's a simple definition of 'overrated,' it has to be something along the lines of 'not as good as people seem to think'. That's Simmons, whose formerly elite production still has too many observers convinced he can be what he once was."
Simmons has one year left on his contract with the Nets before the two sides likely head for a divorce. However, with Brooklyn's expectations either very low or nonexistent, perhaps seeing some flashes from Simmons will happen in the upcoming season. That being said, Brooklyn will likely prioritize its youth and pay Simmons $40.3 million to ride the sidelines for another year.
