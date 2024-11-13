Brooklyn Nets vs. Boston Celtics: Injury Report
In an attempt to get back to .500, the Brooklyn Nets may be without key pieces tonight against an already-shorthanded Boston Celtics squad. The two teams met less than a week ago, but both rosters could look significantly different from their first matchup.
Nets Injuries:
OUT: Bojan Bogdanovic (left foot), Day'Ron Sharpe (hamstring), Trendon Watford (hamstring)
QUESTIONABLE: Ben Simmons (calf), Dorian Finney-Smith (ankle)
Celtics Injuries:
OUT: JD Davidson (two-way), Al Horford (toe), Kristaps Porzingis (posterior tibialis), Baylor Scheierman (G League), Jaden Springer (knee), Anton Watson (two-way)
Brooklyn's "out" designations haven't changed since its first game of the season, but Simmons and Finney-Smith carrying "questionable" titles is discouraging. The Nets have impressed through 11 games without the likes of Bogdanovic, Sharpe and Watford, but being forced to play without Simmons and Finney-Smith is a massive blow. The former creates a sense of flow in Brooklyn's offense when he's on the floor, and the latter is one of the league's most versatile forwards. Their voids will be tough to fill if neither is available come tipoff.
Boston gets Jaylen Brown back after he missed the previous matchup with the Nets but loses Al Horford in the process. The veteran big man posted 13 points and 10 boards in the Friday night victory, creating a vulnerable interior in his absence. Brooklyn's paint defense has been well short of spectacular to start the season, but Horford being listed as out takes some pressure off the Nets' frontcourt.
Tonight's rematch is slated for 7:30 p.m. EST at the Barclays Center.
