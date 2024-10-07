Brooklyn Nets 'Buying Into' HC Jordi Fernandez's Philosophy
Ahead of year one of their total rebuild, the Brooklyn Nets are experiencing a culture shift under rookie head coach Jordi Fernandez.
Per Brian Lewis of the New York Post, Fernandez has conducted a vigorous training camp that has shocked even some of the most experienced members of Brooklyn's roster.
“Probably one of the most unique, and hardest training camps I’ve been through in these 12 years now,” Dennis Schroder said. “Like it, though, so far. Everybody’s buying into it. Coach and coaches are doing a great job of keeping us organized and together. It’s been great.”
The latter half of Schroder's quote is what's key. While there's never been any question of whether the Nets hired the right lead man, the declaration that everyone is buying into Fernandez's vision is encouraging.
"We’re going to be well-conditioned,” Dorian Finney-Smith said. “The people I talk to around the league, they all had great things to say about him, so I knew what to expect. I heard he was a hard worker and he’d want us to compete. That’s what he’s been asking us."
Known around the league as a player development guru, Fernandez seeks a true identity in Brooklyn. And so far, he's done a fantastic job of setting the tone despite low outside expectations for 2024-25.
“We’re trying to find our identity,” Ziaire Williams said. “Being the most physical and fastest team up and down the floor.”
The Nets' new direction marks the second complete overhaul in nearly a decade as they continue to build a fresh foundation.
Brooklyn takes on the Los Angeles Clippers in its preseason opener on Oct. 8 at 10:30 p.m. EST.
