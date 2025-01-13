Nets' Cam Johnson Among Biggest Surprises in NBA
The Brooklyn Nets knew they needed someone to step up when Mikal Bridges was traded to the New York Knicks over the summer.
While Cam Thomas was a likely candidate for that role, it was Cam Johnson who ultimately turned into the top scoring option when his teammate went down with an injury.
ESPN's Tim Bontemps and Brian Windhorst named Johnson one of the eight surprise players of the season so far.
"While Brooklyn is beginning its rebuild, Johnson is establishing himself as one of the key players to watch in this year's trade market. His contract, at $22.5 million this season, just over $20 million next year and $22.5 million in 2026-27, is attractive, particularly within the CBA constraints teams are working under this year," ESPN writes.
"He has good synergy with [coach Jordi Fernandez] and he's really turned him loose," a scout told ESPN.
"He's playing with no pressure on a bad team," an executive said. "But he's not young, and I wasn't sure he'd be able to fully take advantage of this opportunity."
Johnson, 28, has missed the last four games with a right ankle sprain, but he is averaging 19.5 points and 4.2 rebounds per game for the Nets this season.
The Nets are back in action tomorrow against the Portland Trail Blazers at 10 p.m. ET.
