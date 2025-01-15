Nets' Cam Johnson: Best Contract in NBA?
Brooklyn Nets forward Cam Johnson has had to step up this season after several players have left the team.
Johnson's usage rate has climbed since his arrival in Brooklyn, and that has given him one of the best valued contracts in the NBA, according to Bleacher Report writer Andy Bailey.
"With Mikal Bridges traded to the New York Knicks this past offseason and Dennis Schröder and Dorian Finney-Smith unloaded as well, Cameron Johnson has had a chance to show a bit more of his game in 2024-25," Bailey writes.
"He's not known as a lockdown defender, but his size and awareness make him solid on that end. And he's already shown an ability to scale his offensive game up or down, depending on what his team needs.
"He's arguably been a top 50-60 player this season, but his average annual salary barely ranks in the top 90 of current contracts."
Johnson was No. 3 in terms of players with best value, ranking slightly ahead of Cleveland Cavaliers center Jarrett Allen and Los Angeles Lakers guard Austin Reaves while sitting behind Memphis Grizzlies big man Jaren Jackson Jr. and New York Knicks point guard Jalen Brunson.
Johnson and the Nets are back in action tonight as they take on the Los Angeles Clippers at 10:30 p.m. ET.
