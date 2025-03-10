Nets' Cam Johnson Continues to Impress
Brooklyn Nets forward Cam Johnson has had an up-and-down year for the team.
While he has been involved in trade rumors, he has also enjoyed the best year of his NBA career.
That's why Bleacher Report writer Eric Pincus is impressed with what he has seen from Johnson.
"Before the Nets started trading and buying out players, they won more games than they should have given their focus on the future. Cam Johnson was a big reason why," Pincus writes.
"Johnson had always been a role player—a complementary scorer to Devin Booker, Chris Paul, Deandre Ayton and the rest of the Phoenix Suns. He came to Brooklyn with Mikal Bridges and played second fiddle until Bridges was moved to the New York Knicks.
"The Nets haven't played competitive hoops for the last few months, but when they were trying, Johnson was impressive in his starring role."
There's a reason why Johnson stayed with the Nets past the trade deadline. The Nets really like what he can bring to the table, either on the court or in a trade. There is still a chance that the Nets could trade Johnson in the offseason, but keeping him as a primary player for the team moving forward is a strong Plan B for Brooklyn.
Johnson and the Nets are back in action tonight against the Los Angeles Lakers at 7:30 p.m. ET.
