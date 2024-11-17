Brooklyn Nets Wing Cam Johnson Distributes Meals to Food Insecure Brooklynites
BROOKLYN, NEW YORK — Brooklyn Nets wing Cam Johnson spent his Saturday afternoon in the community, touching down at the Farragut Houses to distribute meals to Brooklyn residents impacted by food security.
“Since I’ve been here, the community’s taken care of me, looked out for me and been great to me,” Johnson said. “I appreciate them for that, and I will return it and be there for them.”
The Rethink Food ‘Eat & Move Better’ was presented by the Nets, New York Liberty and Hospital for Special Surgery (HSS). HSS has been the team’s official hospital since 2004, and its name is on the organization’s training center. Rethink Food is a 501(c)3 nonprofit that aims to build a more sustainable and equitable food system by utilizing excess food.
Johnson summed up the event: “Our chefs over there prepared about 500 meals to be given throughout the day, spent all day cooking. As you can tell, it’s fresh-made. It smells amazing. It’s just open for the people of the community to come by, get a plate [and] socialize if they wanna socialize.”
The U.S. Department of Agriculture defines food insecurity as a ‘household-level economic and social condition of limited or uncertain access to adequate food.’ In 2023, about one out of every seven households — 13.5% — in the country was food insecure at some stage. A report released by the New York State Department of Health this January added that roughly one in four adults — 24.9% — in the Empire State was food insecure.
The 28-year-old, as well as HSS reps, also handed out health and wellness resources for families: yoga mats, pedometers, resistance bands and access to the hospital’s online classes, among other items. Johnson said it’s important for him to show Brooklyn that he cares and is “willing to be there for them.”
“It’s one of the things that I like to do, so when these opportunities come about in our meetings in the preseason and the summer and stuff, this is one that I definitely make sure to sign up for,” he told Nets On SI.
Johnson is in his third season with the Nets — his second full one — but has been involved in trade rumors basically ever since he arrived in the borough. On Saturday, the North Carolina alum was adamant that the outside noise is “part of the [NBA] business no matter what” and that it wouldn’t affect his commitment to Brooklyn.
“Through all those things, I’m still here, and while I’m still here, I’ll try to serve the community the best way I can and be present for them,” Johnson added.
